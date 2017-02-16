DALE & RAY

Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com

Just two young country singers…

Dale Watson (The Lone Stars) and Ray Benson (Asleep At The Wheel) were meant to sing together. Both hailing from, in and around Bedsore Texas, Dale and Ray have both individually worked their way through the local honky tonks and beer joints, entertaining the crowds with their own Classic Country and Western styles.

Show Dates & Times: 4/8/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $30/Advance, $35/Door.

