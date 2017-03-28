DALE & RAY

boxoffice | BDN
By boxoffice,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 28, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.

Just two young country singers…

Dale Watson (The Lone Stars) and Ray Benson (Asleep At The Wheel) were meant to sing together. Both hailing from, in and around Bedsore Texas, Dale and Ray have both individually worked their way through the local honky tonks and beer joints, entertaining the crowds with their own Classic Country and Western styles.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Show Dates & Times: 4/8/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $30/Advance, $35/Door.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  3. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns
  4. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
  5. Canadian woman drives into logging truck in BridgewaterCanadian woman drives into logging truck in Bridgewater

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs