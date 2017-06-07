Daigle Earns Promotion

Fort Kent ~ Peter Sirois, Chief Executive Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC), announced that Cheryl Daigle, RN, has been promoted from an associate administrative position to Director of Nursing (DON). As DON, Daigle will supervise the Social Work Department and Utilization Management in addition to the Nursing Department of nearly one hundred and thirty personnel.

Daigle shares the profession of Nursing with four other siblings. She was first hired at NMMC thirty five years ago as a Licensed Practical Nurse before she graduated a year later as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine. She first began her career on the Medical-Surgical Unit for a short time after which she was hired in a position in the Obstetrics Unit where she worked for fourteen years. She accepted a position in the Intensive Care Unit for ten years and since then has worked in various administrative roles, the most recent being the Associate Director of Nursing.

She continues to serve as a resource in Obstetrics and assists in teaching Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She is a member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.

Born in the St. John Valley and a resident of the area her entire life, Daigle is well versed in the culture and unique needs of the healthcare population served. She currently resides in New Canada with her husband Bob. They have three children and two grandchildren. Daigle said in her leisure time she enjoys anything that has to do with the outdoors.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →