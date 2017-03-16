Cyber Sunday–Online Dating

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 16, 2017, at 4:03 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/cyber-sunday-2/

Technology Coordinator Olga Zimmerman & Events Coordinator Cayla Miller on Online Dating in 2017. Come learn the basics of signing up, staying safe, and hopefully finding romance. Participants must have an email address that they can access. Bring your own smart phone or tablet if you have one or call 207-236-3440 to reserve an iPad for the class.

