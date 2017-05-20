Cyber Sunday: 3D Printing

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted May 20, 2017, at 4:54 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440

Design a simple bookmark using Tinkercad and have it printed same day. (If there is a lot of demand, some projects may need to be printed later in the week.) Participants will work on their own designs. For this class, you should bring a laptop, not another mobile device. (We have a few laptops that may be borrowed for the class.) Please call to inquire: 236-3440.

