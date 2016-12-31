Cyber Sunday

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Dec. 31, 2016, at 4:09 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/cyber-sunday-technology-class/

Technology Coordinator Olga Zimmerman will teach about Google Drive (Jan. 8th), Mango Language Learner (Jan. 15th), and Shutterfly Photo Editor (Jan. 29th). (No class Jan. 22.) Please call to register: 207-236-3440.

