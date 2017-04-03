“Cutting Culture” topic of Support Action discussion 4/4/17 in Bangor

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street Suite 100, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org
Tuesday April 4th, 11-12
Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine
96 Harlow St. Suite 100, Bangor
“Cutting Culture: Federal budget proposals for libraries, arts, humanities, and public broadcasting” will be the topic of the weekly Action/Support gathering on Tuesday, April 4th from 11 – 12 at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine. Lisa Feldman, a member of Food AND Medicine, which believes that working people need both bread and roses will present information and facilitate a discussion.
The Trump budget proposes to increase the bloated military budget while gutting l8 programs that serve human needs.
Join with members of the education committee of the Center on Tuesdays from 11- 12 in the coming weeks as we educate ourselves about the impact of cuts ito low income housing, heating assistance, environmental protection and more. We invite you to help us plan to protest these skewed priorities as we prepare to pay our taxes and members of congress debate how to spend them.
