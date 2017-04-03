“Cutting Culture” topic of Support Action discussion 4/4/17 in Bangor

By Ilze Petersons,
Posted April 03, 2017, at 9:38 a.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

Tuesday April 4th, 11-12

Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow St. Suite 100, Bangor

“Cutting Culture: Federal budget proposals for libraries, arts, humanities, and public broadcasting” will be the topic of the weekly Action/Support gathering on Tuesday, April 4th from 11 – 12 at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine. Lisa Feldman, a member of Food AND Medicine, which believes that working people need both bread and roses will present information and facilitate a discussion.

The Trump budget proposes to increase the bloated military budget while gutting l8 programs that serve human needs.

Join with members of the education committee of the Center on Tuesdays from 11- 12 in the coming weeks as we educate ourselves about the impact of cuts ito low income housing, heating assistance, environmental protection and more. We invite you to help us plan to protest these skewed priorities as we prepare to pay our taxes and members of congress debate how to spend them.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  2. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. CBC profiles Afghan who snuck across border at Houlton to seek asylum in CanadaCBC profiles Afghan who snuck across border at Houlton to seek asylum in Canada
  5. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Eastbrook

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs