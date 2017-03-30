Cutting Culture: challenging cuts to arts and humanities funding

By amy hughes
Posted March 30, 2017, at 12:28 a.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100 (1st floor) , Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 942-9343; facebook.com/events/1920060668228823/

Join with members of the education committee of the Center on Tuesdays from 11- 12 in the coming weeks as we educate ourselves about the impact of cuts to low income housing, heating assistance, environmental protection, the arts, and more. We invite you to help us plan to protest these skewed priorities as we prepare to pay our taxes and members of congress debate how to spend them.

This week’s topic

Cutting Culture: Federal budget proposals for libraries, arts, humanities, and public broadcasting

This week’s presenter: Lisa Feldman, a member of Food AND Medicine, which believes that working people need both bread and roses

