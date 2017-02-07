Curator Tour: World War I and the Maine Experience

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join MHS Director of Library Services Jamie Rice for an insider’s view of the creation of MHS’s exhibit, World War I and the Maine Experience.

Known as “The War to End All Wars”, World War I ended nothing. 2017 marks the 100th Anniversary of American involvement in the first World War, and an opportunity to reflect on the tremendous impact it continues to have on American politics, society and culture. Our exhibition, World War I and the Maine Experience places emphasis on Maine’s attitude towards the conflict, the cultural rhetoric of the period, and the service and sacrifice of Maine citizens on the front and at home. On view through June 4, 2017.

Free for MHS Members; $8 general admission

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →