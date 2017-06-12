Curator Tour: Making Paper, Making Maine

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org
Join MHS Executive Director Steve Bromage for an insider’s view of the creation of MHS’s exhibit, Making Paper, Making Maine. On view through October 28.
Paper has shaped Maine’s economy, molded individual and community identities, and impacted the environment throughout Maine. Making Paper, Making Maine recognizes the historic transition taking place in Maine’s paper industry, and asks, what’s next for Maine’s economy?
Free for MHS Members; $8 general admission.
