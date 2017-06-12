Curator Tour: Making Paper, Making Maine

By Joyce Mongeau
Posted June 12, 2017, at 3:22 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join MHS Executive Director Steve Bromage for an insider’s view of the creation of MHS’s exhibit, Making Paper, Making Maine. On view through October 28.

Paper has shaped Maine’s economy, molded individual and community identities, and impacted the environment throughout Maine. Making Paper, Making Maine recognizes the historic transition taking place in Maine’s paper industry, and asks, what’s next for Maine’s economy?

Free for MHS Members; $8 general admission.

