Community

Cupid Night’s Circus

FBMD01000abe0d0000f94800000671000078750000de790000a48c000013b9000053d700002ede0000b1e40000f1490100
Casey Jacques
FBMD01000abe0d0000f94800000671000078750000de790000a48c000013b9000053d700002ede0000b1e40000f1490100
FBMD01000abe0d0000f94800000671000078750000de790000a48c000013b9000053d700002ede0000b1e40000f1490100
Casey Jacques
FBMD01000abe0d0000f94800000671000078750000de790000a48c000013b9000053d700002ede0000b1e40000f1490100
By Circus Maine
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 8:01 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Circus Maine , 4 Thompson Point, Portland, ME

For more information: 2075360768; circusmaine.org

Our annual Valentines edition of Circus On The Point features Two Nights of Circus: Friday & Saturday. Sunday Matinee. Cabarets are suitable for all ages. Advance Tickets – Youth 14 and under = $12, Adults = $14, and $16 at the door. Doors open 45 minutes before show. Always planned for the 3rd weekend of the month at our indoor, climate controlled facility on Thompson’s Point with plenty of parking, restrooms, and seating. Circus Maine offers local and international circus acts right here in Portland. Usually 10 acts including Aerial straps, Aerial hoop, Handbalancing, Juggling, Clowning, Acrobatics and more! Beverages by The Bar Association, Live Music by Hadacol Bouncers, and a local Food Truck. Produced by our in-house production company – Pinion Productions – our monthly cabarets feature contemporary circus in an intimate, nightclub setting. Our fun atmosphere offers low lighting, interesting custom crafted cocktails, and rotating food truck options, with seating arrangements and high top tables to encourage quiet conversation and connection. And then there’s the thrill of contemporary circus…..

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in ConnecticutPolice: Maine residents caught with 80 baggies of heroin in Connecticut
  2. Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal MaineStorm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine
  3. Maine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yardMaine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yard
  4. Patients get hooked on opioid overdose antidote, then prices skyrocket
  5. Former priest from Boston clergy scandal indicted on 29 counts of sex abuse in MaineFormer priest from Boston clergy scandal indicted on 29 counts of sex abuse in Maine