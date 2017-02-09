Cupid Night’s Circus

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Circus Maine , 4 Thompson Point, Portland, ME For more information: 2075360768; circusmaine.org

Our annual Valentines edition of Circus On The Point features Two Nights of Circus: Friday & Saturday. Sunday Matinee. Cabarets are suitable for all ages. Advance Tickets – Youth 14 and under = $12, Adults = $14, and $16 at the door. Doors open 45 minutes before show. Always planned for the 3rd weekend of the month at our indoor, climate controlled facility on Thompson’s Point with plenty of parking, restrooms, and seating. Circus Maine offers local and international circus acts right here in Portland. Usually 10 acts including Aerial straps, Aerial hoop, Handbalancing, Juggling, Clowning, Acrobatics and more! Beverages by The Bar Association, Live Music by Hadacol Bouncers, and a local Food Truck. Produced by our in-house production company – Pinion Productions – our monthly cabarets feature contemporary circus in an intimate, nightclub setting. Our fun atmosphere offers low lighting, interesting custom crafted cocktails, and rotating food truck options, with seating arrangements and high top tables to encourage quiet conversation and connection. And then there’s the thrill of contemporary circus…..

