Thursday June 29th at 3 PM

As a part of the teen reading program, Test your culinary skills by making the tastiest and best decorated cupcakes. Teams of two will face off to display their culinary abilities. make your own team or join one the day of competition.

Must be registered for reading program to particpate!

Register for events by calling 947-8336 ext. 111 or register online at bangorpubliclibrary.org

