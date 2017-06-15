Community

Cultural Connections in the Park: Utility Basket Demonstration with Gabriel Frey, Passamaquoddy

By Heather Anderson
Posted June 15, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Jordan Pond House Lawn, Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/12/cultural-connections-in-the-park-utility-basket-demonstration-with-gabriel-frey

Gabriel Frey, Passamaquoddy, comes from a long line of fancy and utility basketmakers. He uses his family’s traditional knowledge and style to create beautifully woven, sturdily built utility baskets that can be used for a variety of purposes. Join Gabriel as he demonstrates the labor intensive process of preparing ash, and see firsthand how his beautiful and functional art is created.

All Cultural Connections in the Park programs are sponsored by Dawnland, LLC, are offered in partnership with Acadia National Park, and are free and open to the public.

The Cultural Connections in the Park series occurs every Wednesday from late June through August.

