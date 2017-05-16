Cultural Connections in the Park: The Burnurwurbskek Singers

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Cadillac Mountain Summit, Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
The Burnurwurbskek Singers are a men’s drum group from the Penobscot Nation at Indian Island, Maine. This group has been performing traditional Wabanaki songs for audiences across Maine and other states for many years. This performance on top of Wapuwoc, or the “white mountain of the first light,” is a cultural demonstration that will captivate audience members of all ages and officially kicks off the 2017 Cultural Connections in the Park series.
All Cultural Connections in the Park programs are sponsored by Dawnland, LLC, are offered in partnership with Acadia National Park, and are free and open to the public.
