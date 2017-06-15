Community

Cultural Connections in the Park: Ash Pounding Demonstration with Gerald “Butch” Jacobs, Passamaquoddy

By Heather Anderson
Posted June 15, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Wigwam at the Sieur de Monts Lawn, Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/26/cultural-connections-in-the-park-ash-pounding-demonstration-with-gerald-butch-jacobs-passamaquoddy

Passamaquoddy basketmaker Gerald “Butch” Jacobs is not only a master of the fine skills required to weave brown ash baskets but a master of preparing this labor-intensive material. Pounding the raw log with the blunt side of an ax, Butch demonstrates how to separate the growth rings of the tree, and how to split and scrape them until they become the smooth, shiny, beautiful strips of ash used to create baskets. This program is a wonderful opportunity to catch a glimpse of the basketweaving process, from preparing the materials to the finished product.

All of these programs are sponsored by Dawnland, LLC, are offered in partnership with Acadia National Park, and are free and open to the public.

The Cultural Connections in the Park series occurs every Wednesday from late June through August.

