Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/midsummer-feast-cultural-celebration-potluck/
Bring a dish traditional to the culture of your family. Please email cmiller@librarycamden.org to register–and include a recipe. Dinner will be held in the Amphitheatre. Bring a picnic blanket! In the event of rain we will move indoors to the Picker Room.
