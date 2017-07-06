Cultural Celebration Potluck

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted July 06, 2017, at 4:44 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/midsummer-feast-cultural-celebration-potluck/

Bring a dish traditional to the culture of your family. Please email cmiller@librarycamden.org to register–and include a recipe. Dinner will be held in the Amphitheatre. Bring a picnic blanket! In the event of rain we will move indoors to the Picker Room.

