CTE High School Student Truck Drivers show off their skills!

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at the Augusta Civic Center nearly 40 high school student truck drivers competed in a very challenging driving skills competition in either a tractor-trailer combination vehicle or in a tri-axle dump truck vehicle. These students come from four Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools across Maine. Region 9 School of Applied Technology from Rumford, Region 3 Northern Penobscot in Lincoln, Tri-County Technical Center located in Dexter, and Westbrook Regional Vocational Center in Westbrook. These four schools offer a school year long training to students that wish to enroll in their local vocational/technical school. The standard requirements these schools must follow come from Federal Motor Carrier Safety and the Federal Department of Transportation and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles Department of Drivers Education. The student drivers enrolled in these schools are trained beyond the federal minimum of 144 hours, they receive as much as 350 hours of actual driver training during their school year. These students, depending on the school they attend will license as a commercial vehicle class B and/or a class A commercial vehicle driver during their Junior and/or Senior year of high school.

This high school driving competition was started 2 decades ago by the CDL driving Instructor for Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, Dick Dolloff with the other instructors for other vocational schools across Maine, and until 2012 was most often held in Westbrook at WRVC. This was the 5th year the event has been held in Augusta with the help and support from MMTA (Maine Motor Transport Association), MPDA (Maine Professional Drivers Association) members. The brand new trucks and truck-tractors the students use for the event were very generously donated for the day from Whited Peterbilt of Auburn and Bangor with special thanks to Jon Whited and Sue McAvoy, O’Connor Trucks in Augusta and Portland with special thanks to Pat Boucher, Freightliner of Maine Portland and Bangor with special thanks to Brian Hallowell. Several businesses were present to talk with students about the possibility of employment and observe their skills under pressure, the business there were Sargent Corporation, Lowes, State of Maine DOT, Performance Foods, HO Bouchard, Richard Carrier, Core-Mark and Pine State. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles provided 3 CDL Examiners to serve as judges of the maneuvers, 3 Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Troopers judged the safety inspection portion of the event, and nearly 10 members of the Maine Professional Drivers Association scored and judged as well as helped organize and run a very fun and successful event. The results for the event are:

CLASS B- WINNERS

1st Josh Perry TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

2nd Caleb Hall REG 9

3rd Codi Marston REG 9

Team Trophy Class B- Region 9/Rumford

Memorial Chris Broderick Safety Award for vehicle inspection CLASS-B vehicle- Robbie Racila-TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)/Dexter

CLASS A VEHICLE -WINNERS

1st Cody Sylvester TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

2nd Chandler Perkins TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

3rd Reggie Johnston TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

Team trophy class A- TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

Memorial Chris Broderick Safety Award for vehicle inspection CLASS- A vehicle – Reggie Johnston TCTC (Tri-County Technical Center)

Drivers from each school who are invited for the 3rd (third) time to participate in the new “Future Truck Driver Division” at the Professional Truck Drivers Championship to be held on Saturday, May 20th in Bangor are-

Region 9 School of Applied Technology/Rumford

B- Caleb Hall

B- Codi Marston

A-Matthew Bragdon

Westbrook Regional Voc. Center drivers-

B- Eliot Butts

B- Lauryn Roussel

Tri-County Technical Center/Dexter drivers-

B- Josh Perry

B- Robbie Racila

A-Cody Sylvester

A- Chandler Perkins

REG 3/Lincoln drivers-

B- Joshua Cox

B- Joshua Gagain

A- Joe Austin

A- James Graham

