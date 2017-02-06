Cruciferous Vegetable Lunch N Learn

By sarah martin
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 10:01 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Fork and Spoon, 76 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079924945

Come and learn about the benefits of including cruciferous vegetables in your diet. Studies show its powerful chemical compounds help in the fight against cancer. Engage with scientists and a chef who will prepare for you a light lunch and send you off with helpful handouts, including delicious recipes. There is no cost to participate, though registration is required.

REGISTRATION: Registration is required, and a $15 Hannaford gift card is provided for those who register AND take a follow-up survey a month later. To register, contact Sarah Martin at Husson University (martinsar@husson.edu)

NOTE: space limited to first 25 registrants.

