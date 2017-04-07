Crown Emergency Care refocuses efforts for rural communities; Washburn base to open April 16

Aroostook County – The Aroostook Medical Center’s Crown Emergency Care is taking advantage of extra capacity to expand services in rural communities.

“Beginning on April 16, we will have a crew based in Washburn 24/7,” explains Daryl Boucher, director of patient care services at TAMC. “We will continue to work with first responders in Mapleton and Washburn, and both communities will see significant improvement in response time.”

The Crown base will be located on Victoria Street in a building that TAMC will be leasing from the Town of Wade. TAMC has also purchased an ambulance from the Town of Washburn that it will use at that station.

Now that the Presque Isle Fire Department is handling 911 calls in the City of Presque Isle, Crown has the capacity to enhance services in the other 18 communities they’ve historically served. Crown will also continue to offer transfer services to patients who need to move from one healthcare facility to another.

In addition to the new Washburn base, Crown will continue to have crews stationed at existing bases in Mars Hill, Fort Fairfield, and Limestone. In addition to these regional crews, a Crown Critical Care Transport crew will remain stationed in Presque Isle to handle critically ill patients from County hospitals who need to be transported by ground or fixed wing aircraft.

“While we may be in a small, rural region, we are proud of the high quality of care we provide our patients. We are committed to retaining that high quality at Crown, and we are pleased that we will be a part of the City’s quality improvement oversight of their new service, so we can work collaboratively to help ensure that the residents of Presque Isle will also continue to get the level of care that they deserve,” says Boucher.

Crown is pleased to be in a position to enhance services in our surrounding communities and is actually hiring to support this growth. Crown is currently in need of licensed EMTS as well as drivers to assist with transfers. Anyone interested in applying should contact the EMHS career center.

