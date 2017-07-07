Crosby Centers opens stage with fun line up

The former Crosby High School in Belfast is inviting the public to come celebrate its rebirth as it officially becomes the Crosby Center on Sunday, July 9, from 2 – 5:00 pm.

Guest are invited to get up close and personal with the long-closed facility starting with tours of the building, a stage show of local talent performing music, dance, theater, singing, acrobatics, comedy and more.

There will also be a memory recording booth, delicious local food available, a bounce house, free popcorn, and various kid’s activities.

A wide range of local and regional talent will fill the stage at the Crosby Center for the first time in a decade. The show will open with the original school song, Crosby Forever, and then rock with the awarding-winning band, Random Ideas, triplets from China, Maine.

Other performances will include a scene from Frankenstein with Jason Bannister, Producing Artistic Director of Midcoast Actor’s Studio, and actor and director, Eric Perkins. The Gawler Sister will sing 3-part harmony and may have some special guests joining for a rollicking good time.

The Read Twinz are actors, acrobats and models, Rachel and Autumn, of China, Maine will amaze and delight the audience. The Belfast Maskers will also present a scene from their upcoming play, Annie.

Dancer, Shana Bloomstein will perform an improv dance along with Molly Gawler. Kristen Burkholder will be singing a fun ditty from times past with her People of Earth bandmate, Jeff Weinberger on ukulele. Mime, actor and singer, Scot Cannon will round out the show with his special grace.

This will be both a “soft” opening for the local community as well as a fundraiser, asking $10 suggested donation per attendee, with any donation gratefully accepted. However, all former Crosby Alumni and all children are welcome to attend at no charge. Crosby alumni are also welcomed to come forward with stories and memorabilia and there will be a special booth for alumni to tell their favorite story from their time at Crosby.

For more information on the July 9 opening and the Crosby Center email thecrosbycenter@gmail.com or call 207-370-6622 and find them on facebook.com/thecrosbycenter and follow them on Instagram @crosbycenter for Photos and updates.

