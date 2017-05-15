Homestead

Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness Annual Dinner & Auction

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted May 15, 2017, at 2:28 p.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Marriott Sable Oaks , 200 Sable Oaks Drive , South Portland, Maine

For more information: (207) 775-9955 ; cromwellcenter.org

Please join us at The Cromwell Center’s 2017 Dinner & Auction to support our mission of promoting safe, respectful, and inclusive schools and communities. Event proceeds will fund free disabilities awareness, sensitivity, and anti-bullying programs in classrooms across southern, central, and mid-coast Maine.

This year, Charlie Saffian, a sophomore at Greely High School in Cumberland, will be The Cromwell Center 2017 Momentum Honoree. A strong presence in his local community, Charlie is a respected student, athlete, and leader. In addition, Maine Marathon will receive our 2017 Cromwell Center Community Partner Award for their support of Maine nonprofit organizations, including The Cromwell Center, and for donating over $4 million to local causes.

Please RSVP by May 20 if you are interested in attending.

Cost: $75/person; corporate and table sponsorships at varying levels from $500 – $7,500

Hosted by: Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness

ABOUT THE CROMWELL CENTER

The Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness’ mission is to promote safe, respectful, and inclusive schools and communities. The organization works to change attitudes and build understanding resulting in equal respect, support and opportunity for people with disabilities. Programs for children, parents, and teachers build sensitivity, understanding and inclusion, reduce bullying, and help create safer and more welcoming schools and communities. For more information, please visit www.cromwellcenter.org.

