Criterion Theatre to close briefly for elevator construction

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The 1932 Criterion Theatre will be closed Friday-Wednesday, March 3-15, due to elevator construction.

“For years and year, treasured memories have been made up in the Criterion loge. It’s no secret that the balcony is everybody’s favorite place,” said Director Heather Martin. “Except that ‘everybody’ was limited to those able to climb the stairs. Now, through this extremely generous gift, the balcony truly will be available to all our visitors. We are extremely excited about being accessible to more of our community.”

The theater will reopen on Thursday, March 16, with the premiere of Beauty and the Beast.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater-goers.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 207-288-0829.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →