Community

Criterion Theatre to close briefly for elevator construction

Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 2:06 p.m.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The 1932 Criterion Theatre will be closed Friday-Wednesday, March 3-15, due to elevator construction.

“For years and year, treasured memories have been made up in the Criterion loge. It’s no secret that the balcony is everybody’s favorite place,” said Director Heather Martin. “Except that ‘everybody’ was limited to those able to climb the stairs. Now, through this extremely generous gift, the balcony truly will be available to all our visitors. We are extremely excited about being accessible to more of our community.”

The theater will reopen on Thursday, March 16, with the premiere of Beauty and the Beast.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater-goers.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 207-288-0829.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Portland police officer who shot man outside Subway has used deadly force before
  2. This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winterThis bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
  3. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  4. Tired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police stationTired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police station
  5. Florida middle schooler could face charges after throwing wood at Trump motorcade