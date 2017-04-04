Creating Long Form Content & Marketing It

Friday, April 28, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Social Media Breakfast, Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: socialmediabreakfastmaine.com/upcoming/
Is creating good content for your business an obstacle for you? Once you have the content are you unsure of the best ways to market it? Are you looking to grow your blog with a VERY small budget? Have you ever dreamed of starting a podcast?
Guess what…
If you said ‘yes’ to any of those things, you are going to want to join us for our upcoming Social Media Breakfast!
I am so excited about our speaker lineup! First, we have Shannon Bryan, of FitMaine.com. Shannon has been creating digital content in Maine for nearly 12 years. She’s written blogs on a range of topics and now she runs FitMaine.com, a website highlighting the coolest ways to get active in the Pine Tree State. She’ll talk about blogging, writing thoughtful content, and marketing (even on a barely existent budget).
Next, we have invited up Daniel Hinds from Stories Podcast. Daniel founded Stories Podcast in 2015. Daniel created a marketing plan to launch the show to as large of an audience as possible… and it worked. Almost immediately, Stories Podcast was featured on iTunes’ “New and Noteworthy” section. The Stories Podcast is put out almost weekly and they are now among the most downloaded shows on iTunes with new episodes climbing to over 50,000 downloads in their first week from all over the world.
Sounds pretty amazing, right?! Bring your favorite note taking device and we will see you on April 28th!
How: I would never, ever, ever be able to do this without our sponsors: Portland Press Herald, Knack Factory, PretiFlaherty, Gorham Savings Bank, Agents of Change and Vreeland Marketing and Design.
