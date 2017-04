BANGOR — Create Your Own Little Golden Book event 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Briar Patch, 27 Central St. Kids will make their own Little Golden Book (while supplies last), complete with a special The Poky Little Puppy pouch. Free and open to kids ages 3-99.

