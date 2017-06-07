Cras and Tchaikovsky

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 1:29 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-friday-2/

Breton composer Jean Cras led something of a double life: as a composer, particularly of chamber music and song, trained in Paris by Henri Duparc; and as an accomplished officer of the French navy, enabling him to travel the world extensively and imbibe diverse musical influences. These idioms are colorfully explored in his Quintette, especially in its hauntingly beautiful slow movement, and through the vivid plucked textures and swooping gestures of the finale. Finesse cedes to drama in the second part of tonight’s program, with Tchaikovsky’s epic, melodramatic Piano Trio, dedicated to “the memory of a great artist.”

JEAN CRAS

Quintette

June Han, harp • Youngha Kim, flute • Misha Vayman, violin • Carol Rodland, viola • David Requiro, cello

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50

Ayano Ninomiya, violin • Amir Eldan, cello • Tao Lin, piano

