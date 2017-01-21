Crafty Sharing Sessions

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

Join us this winter, from 1pm to 3pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as we escape our cold, lonely homes and join for activities and friendship in the Witherle Memorial Library book sale room. Tables and chairs will be set up with puzzles, yarn, coloring materials, and other craft supplies. Hot water for tea/coffee will also be available. Come and share your current craft, or just come to look for a new book to read – the books in the book sale room will be available to read or purchase. The library is an ADA level access facility.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →