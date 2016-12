Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Dexter Town Hall, Hall Street, Dexter, Maine

DEXTER, Maine — A Crafty Corner recreation department activity will be held 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Dexter Town Hall, to make Christmas ornaments. Christmas music, hot cocoa, cookies. Cost $5 per child.

