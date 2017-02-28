Crafternoons: Make an Edible Rainbow!

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5504

Drop by the Children’s Department between 2:30 and 4 and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up. If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.

This Week: Make an Edible Rainbow!

