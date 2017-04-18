Crafternoons – Make a Space Shuttle!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted April 18, 2017, at 3:27 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5511

Drop by the Children’s Department at the Waterville Public Library between 2:30 and 4 and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up.

If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.

This week: Make a Space Shuttle to celebrate May the Fourth (be with you!)

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

