Crafternoons – Make a Space Shuttle!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted April 19, 2017, at 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5511

Drop by the Children’s Department between 2:30 and 4 and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up. If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.

This week: Make a Space Shuttle to celebrate May the Fourth (be with you!)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Reward posted in search for Bangor homicide suspectReward posted in search for Bangor homicide suspect
  2. Former manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leaveFormer manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave
  3. Don’t expect to see lighthouses in this new TV show about MaineDon’t expect to see lighthouses in this new TV show about Maine
  4. Suit: Woman stole $200,000 from police motorcycle club
  5. Registered sex offender arrested at Wiscasset school concertRegistered sex offender arrested at Wiscasset school concert

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs