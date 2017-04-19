Crafternoons – Make a Space Shuttle!

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5511
Drop by the Children’s Department between 2:30 and 4 and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up. If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.
This week: Make a Space Shuttle to celebrate May the Fourth (be with you!)
