Crafternoons – Make a Dinosaur from Paper Plates!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted May 18, 2017, at 6:47 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5867

Drop by the Children’s Department at the Waterville Public Library every Tuesday between 2:30 and 4 and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up. If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.

This week: Make a Dinosaur from Paper Plates!

This program is free, and open to the public, for more information please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

