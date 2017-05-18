Crafternoons – Create Your Own Dinosaur Skeleton!

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5865
Drop by the Children’s Department at the Waterville Public Library between 2:30 and 4 every Tuesday and make something fabulous! A different project each week, designed for kids 5 and up. If you’re younger than 7, please bring a grownup helper.
This week: Create Your Own Dinosaur Skeleton using Q-tips for Bones!
This program is free, and open to the public, for more information please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.
