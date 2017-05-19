Craft Time at the Abbe Museum

Saturday, June 3, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
Every Saturday in June come to the Abbe between 12-1 pm for a crafting hour in our Learning Lab. You will learn about Wabanaki life and culture in Maine while crafting your masterpiece. This event is included in the price of admission.
