Craft Time at the Abbe Museum

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 19, 2017, at 7:35 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

Every Saturday in June come to the Abbe between 12-1 pm for a crafting hour in our Learning Lab. You will learn about Wabanaki life and culture in Maine while crafting your masterpiece. This event is included in the price of admission.

