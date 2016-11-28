Craft Fair n Bake Sale

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Newport Elementary School, 142 elm St, Newport , ME For more information: 207-341-3012/207-355-4440

Newport pack 63 cub scouts will be doing a craft fair and bake sale at the Newport Elementary school 142 Elm St. Newport ME. from 9:00 till 3:00 on Dec 3rd to raise money for the stuff that the boys need for the scouts. Please come and join us and have fun

