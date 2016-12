Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Brewer Eagles Club, 22 Atlantic Ave , Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-299-6463

Saturday, December 10th at the Eagles Club in Brewer, 22 Atlantic Avenue. Open from 9am to 3pm. Free admission and plenty of free parking. Over 20 vendors will be selling crafts. Breakfast can be purchased from 7am to 9am and Lunch from 11am to 2pm.

