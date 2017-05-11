Craft and Vendor Fair

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/1798095800513481
This is your one stop shop for all the things the special woman in your life could want. With over 20 Crafter’s and Vendors there is something for everyone. We will also be having some AMAZING food by Chef on the Run so be sure to browse, shop and eat! We are going to have two floors of shopping!
