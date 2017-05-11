Community

Craft and Vendor Fair

By Danio
Posted May 11, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/1798095800513481

This is your one stop shop for all the things the special woman in your life could want. With over 20 Crafter’s and Vendors there is something for everyone. We will also be having some AMAZING food by Chef on the Run so be sure to browse, shop and eat! We are going to have two floors of shopping!

