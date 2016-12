Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: St Paul the Apostle Parish Hall, 436 South Main St, Brewer, ME

St Paul The Apostle Parish Scout Troop

Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair

Sunday, December 11 from 10 to 2

St Teresa’s Parish Hall, 436 South Main St, Brewer, ME

