Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/cpe-bach-and-company/
The Bixler Family Concert
PEDJA MUZIJEVIC, piano
Hailed by critics as a ‘thinking’ musician with engaging stage presence and a gratifying combination of virtuosity and eloquence, pianist Pedja Muzijevic has defined his career with creative programming and unusual combinations of new and old music.
Program subject to change
CPE BACH Sonata in G Minor, Wq. 65/17
LISZT Schlaflos! Frane und Antwort (Sleepless! Question and Answer)
LISZT Bagatelle sans tonalite (Bagatelle without tonality)
CPE BACH Rondo in C minor, Wq. 59/4
HENRY COWELL Aeolian Harp
CPE BACH Sonata in E Minor, Wq. 59/1
MARTIN FELDMAN Intermission II (1950)
CPE BACH Rondo in A major, Wq. 58/1
SCHUMANN Novelette, No. 21 No. 8
Tickets: $30 Adult, $10 Under age 25
