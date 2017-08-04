Courageous Steps Project to host benefit dinner on Tuesday August 8th

Join The Courageous Steps Project on Tuesday August 8th at Governor’s Restaurant location on 967 Stillwater Avenue in Old Town from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. 15% of proceeds will benefit The Courageous Steps Project, a newly-formed non-profit organization that helps children and young adults with developmental challenges.

At Governor’s, we will also be raffling some items, and selling Courageous Steps products like t-shirts, stress balls, wristbands, and new this time, Frisbees!

We will also be promoting our current Thirty One catalog fundraiser happening now until August 15th.

“It’s been quite a busy time for our organization” said founder & CEO Connor Archer.

We are continuing to give our organization the best chance to grow, and in order to do that, it’s important that we still develop that connection with the communities that we serve” added Archer.

To learn more about our organization, you are encouraged to visit our website at: www.thecourageousstepsproject.org, or find us on Facebook!

