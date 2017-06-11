Community

Courageous Steps Project donates $1,500.00 to Unified Basketball programs in Eastern Maine

Nokomis Regional High School Unified Basketball receives a $250.00 donation from The Courageous Steps Project’s Wishlist Initiative on Friday June 2nd.
Connor Archer | BDN
Mount Desert Island High School Unified Basketball received a $250.00 donation from The Courageous Steps Project on Wednesday May 31st
Connor Archer | BDN
Hermon High School received a $250.00 donation from The Courageous Steps Project’s Wishlist Initiative on Thursday May 11th.
Connor Archer | BDN
Bangor High School Unified Basketball received a $250.00 donation from The Courageous Steps Project’s Wishlist Initiative on Thursday May 11th.
Connor Archer | BDN
Orono High School Unified Basketball received a $250.00 donation from The Courageous Steps Project’s Wishlist Initiative on Tuesday May 2nd.
Connor Archer | BDN
Brewer High School Unified Basketball received a donation of $250.00 from The Courageous Steps Project’s Wishlist Initiative on Tuesday May 2nd.
Connor Archer | BDN
By Connor Archer
Posted June 11, 2017, at 8:44 a.m.

On Wednesday May 31st, The Courageous Steps Project donated $250.00 to the Mount Desert Island High School Unified Basketball program, made possible by the support from the 1st annual Courageous Steps Unified Basketball fun-day held at Orono High School on Saturday March 11th.

MDI Unified Basketball was one of six schools to receive a $250.00 donation. The other schools to receive a donation include: Bangor High School, Brewer High School, Hermon High School, Nokomis High School, and Orono High School.

“It has been a privilege to deliver these donations by hand” said founder & CEO Connor Archer in a brief statement.

Archer added that he would like to see four to six more teams added to the event for next year.

“I have been talking with our board of directors and fundraising committee about the potential of increasing the number of teams for this event. I think it is pretty likely that we will be aiming to do that” Archer added.

The Courageous Steps Unified Basketball fun-day is one of the newest events launched, aimed at providing children and young adults with developmental challenges with inclusive opportunities.

“It’s important that we continue to grow the events that we already have, while also looking for new events to potentially start” said Archer.

For more information on upcoming events, and other initiatives of The Courageous Steps Project, please visit our website, thecourageousstepsproject.org, or find us on Facebook!

