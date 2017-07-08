County Administrator Joins Association Board

Aroostook County – Ryan D. Pelletier, Aroostook County Administrator has been appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Board of Directors of the Maine Town, City & County Managers Association (MTCMA) effective immediately. Pelletier’s appointment was made and announced Friday by MTCMA President and Auburn City Manager Peter J. Crichton.

In an email to the MTCMA membership, Crichton indicated both Pelletier and Union, Maine Town Manager Jay Feyler had been appointed to two vacant seats.

Pelletier is replacing former Caribou City Manager Austin Bleess who resigned from the MTCMA Board earlier this Spring when he accepted a City Manager position in Texas.

In making the announcement, Crichton wrote, “I am very pleased to have Ryan and Jay joining the Board. They have contributed much to our profession and will be a very positive addition to the Board.”

Pelletier began his public administration career in 1998 serving as Town Manager in Wallagrass before going on to serve 11 years as St. Agatha’s Manager and 5 years as the Director of Economic & Workforce Development at Northern Maine Development Commission. Pelletier returned to local government in 2015 as Madawaska’s Town Manager before being named County Administrator in May of this year. Pelletier is also a former President of the Maine Municipal Association and served three terms on the MMA Executive Committee.

The mission of MTCMA is to broaden the knowledge and promote values necessary for Maine’s local government administrators to better serve their communities.

