Sunday, June 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: COTTONTAIL COTTAGE OPEN HOUSE, 21 Cottontail Lane, Lamoine, MAINE
For more information: CCRABBITRESCUE.ORG
Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, June 25th – and the community is invited to attend this free event (donations appreciated.) There will be guided tours of the Bunny Barn and Rabbitat. The entire grounds of Cottontail Cottage are open for folks to enjoy and are welcome to wander through our perennial and organic gardens. Other events include face painting (bunny faces, of course!), a bake sale (with bun-inspired delicious treats by our chef extraordinaire, Jenny), lemonade stand and raffle table (Betsy will be raffling off some amazing items) so bring cash! Although, this is a free event, we are hoping to raise some much needed funds for the bunnies and have created some fun ways for you to spend it (100% Bunny Profit.)
We also hope to educate the public about rabbits and their behaviors and needs. Rabbits are complex animals and there is a lot to learn. So feel free to ask any of our volunteers (they will be wearing bunny t-shirts) as many questions as you’d like. Although the grounds are open to the public, the Bunny Barn and Rabbitat are led by guided tours in groups of 4-5 by our volunteers. We absolutely ask folks to be quiet while inside these facilities. Rabbits are alarmed very easily and can actually hurt themselves if they become flighty (think of the “Mad Hare” in “Alice in Wonderland.”) We must remember that this is their home. Well-behaved children are always welcome, but no running or shouting while in the vacinity of bunnies (we have a big field for that, if they need to run off some energy.) Not all of our bunnies are available for patting (we have some old biddies who are quite anti-social,) however, there will be plenty of buns to love and pat while inside the rabbitat.
Directions: Go up the hill past the Lamoine General Store. Keep going 2 1/2 miles until you get to a super sharp corner (Lamoine Corner.) In the middle of this, take a right onto “Shore Road” (there will be signs.) Go 1/4 mile and you will see a sign to Cottontail Cottage. Parking will be past our driveway on the side of the road. Please respect our neighbors and do not block their roads.
We hope to see everyone there! Feel free to “share” this event with your friends + family.
