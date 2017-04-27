Costume and Fabric Sale at Theatre Factory

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Theatre Factory, 14 Griffin Rd., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR — Penobscot Theatre Company will hold a Costume and Fabric Sale at its Theatre Factory at 14 Griffin Road, Bangor, Saturday, May 6, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Bargain hunters will have a unique opportunity to stock their closets with a piece of theatre history.
Nearly a dozen racks of men’s and women’s clothing will be available, including period and specialty items. A small collection of accessories and a variety of fabrics will also be available for purchase.
The sale will take place outdoors and all transactions will be cash only.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →