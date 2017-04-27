Costa Rican Adventures with Holly Twining!

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Holly Twining, Orono resident and founder of Maine Yoga Adventures, will share her adventures of surfing, sunsets, zip lining and more in Costa Rica. Enjoy videos and photos by Holly and Dori McCormick, professional photographer. We would love to know if you will be attending: 866-5060 or adixon@orono.org.

