Costa Rican Adventures with Holly Twining!

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org
Holly Twining, Orono resident and founder of Maine Yoga Adventures, will share her adventures of surfing, sunsets, zip lining and more in Costa Rica. Enjoy videos and photos by Holly and Dori McCormick, professional photographer. We would love to know if you will be attending: 866-5060 or adixon@orono.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →