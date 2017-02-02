CORRECTION TO PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED PRESS RELEASE

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: CJ Strength & Conditioning, 2606 Camden Road (Route 90 @ "The Pitch"), Warren, Maine For more information: 207-322-5042; cjstrength.com

CJ Strength & Conditioning

2606 Camden Road

(@ The Pitch)

Warren, Maine 04864

207/592-3004

cjfitnessgeneral@gmail.com

CONTACT: Brian Hauprich

207-322-5042

“CPR SATURDAYS” AT CJ STRENGTH IN WARREN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – FEBRUARY 2, 2017

WARREN, MAINE – February is “American Heart Month”, according to the American Heart Association, and the folks at CJ Strength & Conditioning are all over it.

“Our mission is health and fitness,” says trainer and co-owner Chris Chacon. “We look for ways we can help our community get smart about their heart health, as well as offer educational opportunities surrounding a healthy mind and body. Providing CPR instruction fits right in with that mission.”

CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation – is a method of restarting a heart that has stopped. In an easy-to-learn, three-hour session, area firefighter and AHA-certified CPR instructor Brian Hauprich walks students through the process.

“I tell folks not to be intimidated,” Hauprich explains. “Once people understand the process in a friendly, small-group setting, it takes the mystery and fear out of CPR.” Hauprich has been teaching CPR to emergency responders, coaches, teachers, municipality employees and others for over ten years, and enjoys hearing success stories from former students.

“It’s a great feeling, when a former student calls and tells me how they’ve used CPR to save a life. There’s nothing better than that.”

CJ Strength and Conditioning is holding two separate sessions during the month of February. The three-hour certification course will be held on: Saturday, February 11, 9am – 12pm, and again the following Saturday, February 18, 9am – 12pm.

“We’re hoping that by providing two different opportunities to take this course, that as many people who would like to take CPR, can,” stated Chacon.

Cost is $40 per person, which includes the cost of workbooks and CPR certification cards (mailed to students after completion of the class). Class size is limited, so call ahead to reserve your space soon.

Call Brian Hauprich at 207.322.5042.

