Corned beef and cabbage supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Posted March 10, 2017, at 2:02 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth Falls, Maine

For more information: 207-667-8425

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage supper will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Union Congregational Church, North Street in Ellsworth Falls.

Besides corned beef and cabbage, the menu will include carrots, potatoes, beverages and assorted desserts.

Prices are $9, $4 for children ages 6-12, free for children under age 6. Call 667-8425 or 667-7972 for information.

