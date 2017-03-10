Corned beef and cabbage supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Saturday, March 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church, North Street, Ellsworth Falls, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8425
ELLSWORTH, Maine — An all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage supper will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Union Congregational Church, North Street in Ellsworth Falls.
Besides corned beef and cabbage, the menu will include carrots, potatoes, beverages and assorted desserts.
Prices are $9, $4 for children ages 6-12, free for children under age 6. Call 667-8425 or 667-7972 for information.
