Corinth Elementary School Kindergarten and pre-K registration announced

Posted April 03, 2017, at 11:52 a.m.

CORINTH — We are beginning to plan for Kindergarten and pre-K registration. Please indicate your intent to register a student using the CCES pre-K and kindergarten registration form found on the District website at www.rsu64schools.org, or by calling CCES at 285-0325, ext. 20044.

We will be holding an informational meeting for parents on Tuesday, May 23, from 5-7 pm. Registration paperwork will be filled out and collected at this time.

Children who will be 4 years of age on or before October 15, 2017 will be eligible to enroll in the pre-K program. Children who will be 5 years of age on or before October 15, 2017 will be eligible to enroll in Kindergarten. A birth certificate, a record of physical exam dated within 6 months prior to entry into pre-K or Kindergarten, and a medical provider’s record of immunization will be required.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  2. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. CBC profiles Afghan who snuck across border at Houlton to seek asylum in CanadaCBC profiles Afghan who snuck across border at Houlton to seek asylum in Canada
  5. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Eastbrook

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs