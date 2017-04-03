Corinth Elementary School Kindergarten and pre-K registration announced

CORINTH — We are beginning to plan for Kindergarten and pre-K registration. Please indicate your intent to register a student using the CCES pre-K and kindergarten registration form found on the District website at www.rsu64schools.org, or by calling CCES at 285-0325, ext. 20044.

We will be holding an informational meeting for parents on Tuesday, May 23, from 5-7 pm. Registration paperwork will be filled out and collected at this time.

Children who will be 4 years of age on or before October 15, 2017 will be eligible to enroll in the pre-K program. Children who will be 5 years of age on or before October 15, 2017 will be eligible to enroll in Kindergarten. A birth certificate, a record of physical exam dated within 6 months prior to entry into pre-K or Kindergarten, and a medical provider’s record of immunization will be required.

