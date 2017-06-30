Thursday, July 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Cool Sounds Concert Series, Pickering Square, Bangor, Maine
For more information: downtownbangor.com/
The Downtown Bangor Partnership is thrilled to announce this year’s Cool Sounds Summer Concert Series lineup! We’re moving the shows back to Pickering Square this year for 9 consecutive Thursday evenings between June 29 and August 24. Shows start promptly at 6pm each Thursday and are FREE for everyone to attend!
A huge shout-out to our Presenting Sponsor, EMERA MAINE, for helping us continue to bring this beloved concert series to the Bangor community. We will be announcing food vendors and other attractions soon, but without further ado, here is what you can expect each week!
June 29 – Souled Out
July 6 – Danny and the Bluetones
July 13 – Tough End String Band
July 20 – Juke Rockets Blues Band
July 27 – Fan Jones
August 3 – Maine Street R&B Revue
August 10 – Broadway Rocks Bangor
August 17 – Stesha Cano Music
August 24 – Flash! In the Pans Steel Drum Band
