Cooking for crowds safely with UMaine Extension

FALMOUTH, Maine — Volunteer cooks will have four opportunities in March and April to learn how to safely prepare food for large numbers of people.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Cumberland County will present the Cooking for Crowds — Food Safety Training for Volunteer Cooks workshop 9 a.m. -noon March 28 , April 5 and April 13, at University of Maine Regional Learning Center, 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104, Falmouth. An additional workshop is available 9 a.m.-noon March 7, at 167 Leighton St., Pittsfield.

The workshop offers up-to-date information about safely preparing, handling, transporting, serving and storing food at soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive the manual “Cooking for Crowds,” a certificate of attendance, posters and an instant-read thermometer. The class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 per-person fee includes materials; limited financial assistance is available. Register online . For more information, or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.781.6099 800.287. 1471 ( in Maine) or extension.rlreception@ maine.edu .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →