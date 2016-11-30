Cookie Swap!

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Whip up a batch of your favorite holiday cookies. Bring 3 dozen cookies to swap and a few to be cut for sampling. Mingle and sample cookies while sipping coffee, tea or hot chocolate while you select your favorites to take home with you. Fill your tin with 3 dozen assorted cookies to take home and share with the family!

